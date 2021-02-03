Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.56

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.56 and last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 5863 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.24.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 52.93%.

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components in Japan, Thailand, and internationally. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

