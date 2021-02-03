Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 7.62%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01. The firm has a market cap of $253.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34.

ITI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

In other Iteris news, Director Gerard Mooney sold 33,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $161,512.20. Also, VP Ramin M. Massoumi sold 4,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $37,407.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,657.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

