IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,763 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000. The Allstate accounts for approximately 1.2% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Allstate by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Motco grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $1.79 on Wednesday, hitting $109.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,682,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,852. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.43. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

