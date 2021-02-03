IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.29 Million in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.2% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tatro Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 131,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,530,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,536,006. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.52 and a 200-day moving average of $175.64.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

