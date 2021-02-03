IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.01 Million in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,787 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000. Starbucks comprises about 1.9% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 32,079 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 969 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 13,837 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,231 shares of company stock worth $25,800,734 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,572,128. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.24. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $107.75. The company has a market cap of $118.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.85.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

