IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000. LyondellBasell Industries comprises about 1.0% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. CX Institutional grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $89.23. 1,207,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,242. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $99.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.95 and a 200-day moving average of $78.92. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $116,601.12. Insiders have sold 94,166 shares of company stock worth $8,099,374 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.58.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

