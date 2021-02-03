IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.41 Million Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000. Truist Financial comprises 2.3% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 237,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 336.2% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 42,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 33,119 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,979,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,877,000 after acquiring an additional 20,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 685.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 549,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,314,000 after acquiring an additional 479,146 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,100,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,964,624. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $55.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average is $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus upped their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.84.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,429 shares of company stock worth $11,684,317. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.