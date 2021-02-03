IXICO (LON:IXI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $90.80

IXICO plc (LON:IXI)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $90.80 and traded as low as $85.00. IXICO shares last traded at $90.50, with a volume of 90,411 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IXICO in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 94.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 90.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.66 million and a P/E ratio of 45.25.

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It provides collection, analysis, management, and reporting services on data generated in the course of a clinical study. The company's technologies include Assessa, a secure online digital platform that provides clinical decision support for patient selection and post-marketing surveillance; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, QC, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

