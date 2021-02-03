J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock Position Decreased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,585 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.10% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $14,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $140.60 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.29 and a 1-year high of $156.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.19 and its 200-day moving average is $135.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.09%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. 140166 downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.20.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.