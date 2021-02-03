Jag Capital Management LLC Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Jag Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ECL. G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.71.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $1,522,976.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $208.93. 21,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,381. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.39 and a 200-day moving average of $206.44. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The company has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.95, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

