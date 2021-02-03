Jag Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 74.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,903 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4,171.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 165,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,441,000 after purchasing an additional 161,732 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 3,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.71.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $5.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $325.09. The company had a trading volume of 30,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,304. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $379.87. The firm has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

