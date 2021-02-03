Jag Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,619 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $1.78 on Wednesday, reaching $51.08. The company had a trading volume of 412,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,120,333. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.41 and its 200-day moving average is $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The business had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.46.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $509,587.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,185.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $576,042.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,369.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,315 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,989 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

