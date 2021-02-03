Jag Capital Management LLC Purchases 52 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2,895.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,095,000 after acquiring an additional 225,011 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Alphabet by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $602,909,000 after buying an additional 157,323 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $205,740,000. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 186.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,595,000 after purchasing an additional 91,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 128,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,433,000 after purchasing an additional 82,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $178.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,105.52. 264,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,955.76. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,784.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,648.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,089.57.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

