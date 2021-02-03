Jag Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,224 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard comprises 2.6% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $28,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,696,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,670,000 after acquiring an additional 563,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,467,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,143,000 after purchasing an additional 326,860 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,537,000 after purchasing an additional 318,435 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,085,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,710,000 after purchasing an additional 56,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,541 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.13. 205,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,073,578. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $95.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.93. The stock has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.77.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

