Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 15,242 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,242 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth $226,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 427.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 84,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 68,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 72.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,806,969.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,801.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th.

IRM stock opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $41.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

