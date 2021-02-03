Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 16,107 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 109.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS opened at $87.52 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $91.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.85 and its 200-day moving average is $101.64.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

