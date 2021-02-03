Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,153 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 33.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 163,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 41,207 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth $341,000.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RDIV opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $38.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average of $30.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.