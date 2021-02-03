Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Black Knight by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Black Knight by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Black Knight by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKI stock opened at $86.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.23 and a 200 day moving average of $85.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 57.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $312.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BKI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.87.

In other Black Knight news, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 2,247 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.00 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,166. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 1,136 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.00 per share, with a total value of $99,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

