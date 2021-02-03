Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 5.01% of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 336.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 26,550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PEZ stock opened at $86.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.20. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

