Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 3,491 Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.33% of Digimarc worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DMRC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Digimarc by 52.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Digimarc by 23.6% in the third quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 240,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 45,860 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Digimarc in the third quarter valued at about $622,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digimarc by 8.7% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 239,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digimarc in the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Digimarc from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of DMRC opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Digimarc Co. has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The stock has a market cap of $661.04 million, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.24.

In other Digimarc news, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $1,653,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,700.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Chamness sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $519,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,345.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,325 shares of company stock worth $9,152,153. Company insiders own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and verification of digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, an imperceptible data carrier for identifying the object; Digimarc Discover, a software for relevant devices to discover objects, such as decode data from that carrier; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of verification and quality control tools used to assess signal quality and validate data at critical stages of production.

