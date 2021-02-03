Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 4,338 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,749 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.15% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,309 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,100 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $993,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIMO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

SIMO opened at $52.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.06 and a 200 day moving average of $41.59. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $52.80.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $126.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.37%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

