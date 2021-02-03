Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globant in the second quarter worth approximately $509,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Globant during the second quarter worth approximately $806,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 1.2% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,429,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,206,000 after purchasing an additional 17,153 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in Globant during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Globant by 20.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLOB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Globant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $205.00 to $222.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Globant from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.90.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $207.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.29 and a beta of 1.24. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $230.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.76 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

