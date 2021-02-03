Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 187.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,634 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTBD. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $678,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.87.

