Jardine Strategic (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) Shares Up 0.5%

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) shares shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.89 and last traded at $12.75. 3,747 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 7,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.95.

Jardine Strategic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JSHLY)

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering and construction, transport services, and insurance broking businesses in Greater China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is also involved in the property investment and development, food retailing, restaurants, hotels, motor vehicles and related activities, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

