Jarvis+ (JAR) Achieves Market Cap of $414,746.25

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded up 20.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Jarvis+ coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $414,746.25 and approximately $144,302.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded up 31.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00066069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $348.78 or 0.00933113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00045730 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00038210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,727.79 or 0.04622502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00015115 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00019909 BTC.

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

Jarvis+ (CRYPTO:JAR) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

Jarvis+ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

