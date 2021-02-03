JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) and Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Head-To-Head Contrast

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boqii and JD.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boqii $109.02 million 8.77 -$25.34 million N/A N/A JD.com $82.86 billion 1.68 $1.75 billion $0.68 140.44

JD.com has higher revenue and earnings than Boqii.

Profitability

This table compares Boqii and JD.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boqii N/A N/A N/A JD.com 4.14% 10.00% 3.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Boqii and JD.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boqii 0 1 1 0 2.50 JD.com 0 2 15 1 2.94

Boqii currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.12%. JD.com has a consensus target price of $86.57, indicating a potential downside of 9.35%. Given Boqii’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Boqii is more favorable than JD.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Boqii shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of JD.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of JD.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

JD.com beats Boqii on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network. It also operates Boqii Community, an interactive content platform; and provides online marketing and information services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce. It also provides gifts, flowers, and plants; nutritional supplements, healthcare services, and other healthcare equipment; books, e-books, music, movie, and other media products; and virtual goods, such as online travel agency, attraction tickets, and prepaid phone and game cards, as well as industrial products and installation and maintenance services. In addition, the company offers an online marketplace for third-party merchants to sell products to customers; and transaction processing and billing and other services. Further, it provides online marketing services for suppliers, third-party merchants, and other business partners; supply chain and logistics services for various industries; and consumer financing services to individual customers, as well as online-to-offline solutions. JD.com, Inc. offers its products through its website jd.com and mobile apps, as well as directly to customers. As of December 31, 2019, JD.com, Inc. operated fulfillment centers in seven cities; and 700 warehouses in 89 cities covering various counties and districts. The company has strategic cooperation agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited. JD.com, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

