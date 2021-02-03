Jeff Goater Sells 2,500 Shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Stock

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) CEO Jeff Goater sold 2,500 shares of Surface Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $26,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeff Goater also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Jeff Goater sold 5,000 shares of Surface Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00.

Surface Oncology stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,169. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $438.90 million, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 7.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.17.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SURF has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Surface Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SURF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Surface Oncology by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $861,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

