Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) a €115.00 Price Target

Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) has been given a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SY1. Credit Suisse Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Symrise AG (SY1.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €108.93 ($128.16).

SY1 opened at €104.45 ($122.88) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €105.24 and its 200 day moving average price is €109.99. Symrise AG has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

