Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Match Group in a research note issued on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Match Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen upped their target price on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.15.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $150.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $159.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Match Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 7,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Match Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,751,505.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 338,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,120,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,325 shares of company stock valued at $13,480,196. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.