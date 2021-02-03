Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Penn National Gaming in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $63.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $110.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.75. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $111.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 2.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 14.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 25,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 75.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $539,872.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,781.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 93,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $6,735,450.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,716 shares of company stock valued at $25,990,217 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.