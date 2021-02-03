Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Stora Enso Oyj’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stora Enso Oyj in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stora Enso Oyj’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

SEOAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

SEOAY opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.27. Stora Enso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.29.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, and Paper divisions. The company develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods; provides fiber-based board materials and corrugated packaging products and services for various applications.

