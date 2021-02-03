Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Etsy in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.97. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.59.

Etsy stock opened at $210.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.69. Etsy has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $226.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 8,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $1,279,857.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,630,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total transaction of $291,593.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,903.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,704 shares of company stock worth $24,671,615 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 239,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,413,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

