Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

ON has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

NASDAQ ON opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 75.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $39.43.

In other ON Semiconductor news, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,920,757.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,673,139. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 27,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $776,956.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 210,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,143 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.0% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,556,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,282,000 after purchasing an additional 184,725 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.0% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 6,599,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,147,000 after buying an additional 431,990 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 24.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,966,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,417,000 after buying an additional 1,166,754 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 3,580,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,655,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,538,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,087,000 after buying an additional 1,489,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

