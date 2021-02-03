Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,009.45.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $175.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,094.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,080. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,778.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,644.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,949.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Jennison Associates grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 36.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 2,742,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,949,000 after buying an additional 734,667 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management now owns 984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $2,411,000. Gerstein Fisher grew its stake in Alphabet by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 2,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management now owns 442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

