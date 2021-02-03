Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Sell Rating for Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

GVDBF opened at $4,079.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4,082.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,152.10. Givaudan has a one year low of $2,748.00 and a one year high of $4,481.00.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

