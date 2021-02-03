Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Lonza Group Ltd’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Lonza Group in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lonza Group’s FY2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Lonza Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

LZAGY stock opened at $63.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.79. Lonza Group has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $68.99.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

