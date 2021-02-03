Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Tenet Healthcare Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will earn $3.03 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.09. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

THC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.22.

Shares of THC stock opened at $49.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.31, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,125,000 after purchasing an additional 18,045 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,510,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 903,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,150,000 after acquiring an additional 41,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 841,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,618,000 after buying an additional 262,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 23,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $740,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $16,341,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,339,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,722,670 shares of company stock valued at $69,815,762. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

