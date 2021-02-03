Jetcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.12 Million (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Jetcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0384 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $374,711.63 and approximately $1.12 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jetcoin has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00065571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $407.00 or 0.01081615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00046552 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00041163 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,726.54 or 0.04588284 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00015937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00019643 BTC.

Jetcoin Token Profile

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.