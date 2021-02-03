Jetcoin (JET) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.12 Million

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Jetcoin has a market cap of $374,711.63 and approximately $1.12 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar. One Jetcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00065571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $407.00 or 0.01081615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00046552 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00041163 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,726.54 or 0.04588284 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00015937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00019643 BTC.

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Jetcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

