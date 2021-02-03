JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Buys New Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,407 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 7.0% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 352,858 shares of company stock worth $78,540,817. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $239.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.91 and its 200 day moving average is $214.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $242.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

