Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Trading 6.1% Higher

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT)’s share price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.28. 121,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 263,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Jianpu Technology alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jianpu Technology stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,549 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Jianpu Technology worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Jianpu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianpu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.