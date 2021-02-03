Jibrel Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.92 Million (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Jibrel Network has a total market capitalization of $4.92 million and approximately $127,676.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jibrel Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0289 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Jibrel Network has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00067980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.80 or 0.00871961 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005954 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00047823 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00038383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,690.44 or 0.04623584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00019782 BTC.

Jibrel Network Token Profile

Jibrel Network (JNT) is a token. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,843,069 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network . The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Jibrel Network provides currencies, equities, commodities, and other financial assets and money instruments as standard ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. In the medium to long-term, Jibrel will focus on tokenizing debt instruments and their derivatives- thereby streamlining large portions of retail investment and investment banking operations. Jibrel is the first protocol to allow anyone to put traditional assets such as currencies, bonds, and other financial instruments on the blockchain in a form of Crypto Depository Receipts (CryDRs). Our CryDRs have smart regulation built in; real-world rules and regulations are translated into solidity code to ensure that while decentralized, tokenized financial assets always follow real-world rules and regulations. “

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

