Jibrel Network Hits Market Cap of $5.12 Million (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Jibrel Network has a total market cap of $5.12 million and $110,155.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jibrel Network token can now be purchased for $0.0302 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Jibrel Network has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jibrel Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00065350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.81 or 0.01080315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00046326 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00040577 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,721.65 or 0.04583213 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00015897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00019735 BTC.

Jibrel Network Token Profile

Jibrel Network is a token. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,843,069 tokens. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network . The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/

According to CryptoCompare, “Jibrel Network provides currencies, equities, commodities, and other financial assets and money instruments as standard ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. In the medium to long-term, Jibrel will focus on tokenizing debt instruments and their derivatives- thereby streamlining large portions of retail investment and investment banking operations. Jibrel is the first protocol to allow anyone to put traditional assets such as currencies, bonds, and other financial instruments on the blockchain in a form of Crypto Depository Receipts (CryDRs). Our CryDRs have smart regulation built in; real-world rules and regulations are translated into solidity code to ensure that while decentralized, tokenized financial assets always follow real-world rules and regulations. “

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jibrel Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jibrel Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.