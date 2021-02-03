JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Short Interest Up 13.9% in January

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,050,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 6,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JKS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. CICC Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JinkoSolar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,305,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,379,000 after buying an additional 665,860 shares during the period. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth about $24,579,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,910,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,978,000 after buying an additional 366,440 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,499,000. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JKS traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.69. The company had a trading volume of 25,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,076. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. JinkoSolar has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $90.20. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.85 and its 200-day moving average is $48.26.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

