JMP Securities Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $2,400.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target increased by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,025.36.

GOOGL traded up $136.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,055.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,080. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,778.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,644.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,949.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

