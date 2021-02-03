John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:JHME) Trading 1.4% Higher

John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:JHME)’s share price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $15.38. 5,171 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 10,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63.

