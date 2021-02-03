Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Short Interest Up 14.1% in January

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,960,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the December 31st total of 8,730,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NYSE:JCI traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $50.62. 129,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,843,758. The stock has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 59.55, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.98 and a 200-day moving average of $43.80. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.92.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

JCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,053 shares of company stock worth $789,580 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 186.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,573,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,846,000 after buying an additional 1,676,312 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

