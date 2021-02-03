Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,593,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,701 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.1% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.10% of Johnson & Johnson worth $408,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 300,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,237,000 after purchasing an additional 31,679 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 62,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $1,695,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

Shares of JNJ opened at $161.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $424.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.33.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.