Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.7% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $161.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.66 and a 200 day moving average of $150.33. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

