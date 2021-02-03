Joint Ventures (JOINT) Trading Up 60.3% Over Last Week

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 42.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One Joint Ventures coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 60.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $45,732.00 and approximately $4,506.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00065766 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.42 or 0.01126657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005773 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00047144 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00040701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,728.92 or 0.04600399 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00019808 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures (CRYPTO:JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.